DeWine orders expanded death row clemency reviews ahead of departure

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is weighing possible commutations for 13 death row inmates before leaving office, triggering criticism from prosecutors who say the accelerated review process could reopen painful wounds for victims’ families.

Letters sent by the Ohio Parole Board to county prosecutors throughout October show the board plans to review the 13 cases in the coming weeks and send clemency recommendations to DeWine. NBC4 obtained the letters.

The cases include four inmates scheduled for December clemency hearings: Denny Obermiller, Melvin Bonnell, Freddie McNeill and Stanley Jalowiec. The board is also reviewing the cases of Robert Bethel, Davel Chinn, Victoria Drain, Clarence Fry, Edward Lang, Calvin McKelton, Gregory Osie, Kerry Perez and Duane Short.

All 13 were convicted of aggravated murder, the offense required for a death sentence under Ohio law.

One case involves Robert Bethel, convicted in the 1996 fatal shootings of 18-year-old James Reynolds and his 14-year-old girlfriend, Shannon Hawks, in Columbus. Bethel was convicted of aggravated murder in 2003.

Ohio law requires prosecutors and victims’ families to receive notice when clemency hearings are scheduled so they can provide input to the parole board. The governor must receive a recommendation from the board before making a clemency decision, but he is not required to follow that recommendation.

DeWine can grant a pardon, reduce a sentence or leave the death sentence in place. Inmates can request clemency hearings, or the governor can direct the parole board to schedule them. The letters obtained by NBC4 do not indicate which inmates requested reviews or whether DeWine personally initiated any of the cases.

Dan Tierney, a spokesperson for DeWine, told NBC4 the governor has not made any decisions. He said the larger number of cases reflects DeWine’s request that the parole board provide recommendations for him to consider before he leaves office.

Tierney said governors routinely consider clemency as their terms end, but ruled out a blanket commutation covering all of Ohio’s death row inmates.

That distinguishes DeWine’s approach from California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who recently commuted all 548 death sentences in his state to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association sharply criticized the timing of the reviews. Executive Director Louis Tobin said the commutation process typically takes months, giving prosecutors, victims’ families and the public time to express their concerns.

Tobin said moving through the cases in the short period before DeWine leaves office raises questions about whether the state is meeting its obligations to victims’ families and the public.

Association President and Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell also accused the governor of causing renewed pain for victims’ families during the holiday season. He said the process leaves communities and families with little accountability.

DeWine, a Republican who helped write Ohio’s capital punishment law in 1981 while serving in the state legislature, called for abolishing the death penalty in June. He argued there is insufficient evidence that capital punishment deters murder.

Ohio has not carried out an execution during DeWine’s time in office. Since taking office in 2019, he has repeatedly delayed executions, citing difficulties securing the drugs needed for lethal injections from pharmaceutical companies.

DeWine has also exercised his clemency powers in other cases this year. In May, he commuted Gregory Lott’s death sentence to life in prison. In February, he commuted Michelle Williams’ life sentence, making her eligible for earlier release on parole.