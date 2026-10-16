Doctor Reveals Foods That May Help Reduce Belly Fat and Protect Heart Health

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Losing belly fat could mean more than changing how your clothes fit. Excess fat deep inside the abdomen has been linked to a higher risk of heart disease, heart attacks and strokes, and one physician says everyday food choices can help people work toward a healthier weight.

Dr. Michael Aziz, a New York City-based internist, told Fox News Digital that a balanced diet and regular exercise can help people address excess abdominal fat, even though genetics also play a role in obesity.

Aziz recommends focusing on lean protein, fruits and vegetables, and healthier sources of dietary fat rather than relying on restrictive diets or loading up on a single nutrient.

The concern is visceral fat, which accumulates deep within the abdomen around internal organs. Unlike fat just beneath the skin, visceral fat is associated with metabolic problems and an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. Excess belly fat can be one indication of higher visceral fat levels, although waist size alone cannot determine exactly how much a person has.

Aziz’s first recommendation is lean protein, including skinless chicken and eggs. Protein can help people feel full and preserve muscle during weight loss, potentially making it easier to manage overall calorie intake.

But he cautions against assuming that more protein is always better. Although some research suggests higher-protein diets can support weight management, excessive intake may create problems for some people, particularly those with certain medical conditions. The overall quality of the diet matters, too.

Plant-based choices such as edamame, tempeh and tofu offer alternatives for people who want protein without relying on meat.

The type of meat people choose can also affect heart health. The American Heart Association warns that saturated fat, which is generally more abundant in fatty cuts of red meat than in skinless poultry and many plant-based proteins, can raise LDL cholesterol and increase cardiovascular risk. Fish is another option that can fit into a heart-conscious eating plan.

Fruits and vegetables are the second major part of Aziz’s approach. Vegetables provide fiber and nutrients without adding a large number of calories, while fruit offers vitamins, minerals and fiber that can help make a balanced diet more satisfying.

Berries are among the fruits Aziz recommends. Apples, citrus fruits, cherries and peaches are other options that provide fiber and beneficial nutrients.

Rather than treating vegetables as a side dish alone, people trying to manage their weight can build meals around them and add protein and healthy fats to help maintain fullness. A salad, for example, can become a more balanced meal when paired with chicken, fish, tofu or beans and a source of unsaturated fat.

Aziz also pushes back against the idea that all dietary fat should be avoided.

“For decades, we were told to avoid fats and to follow a low-fat diet, but many fats are good for us,” Aziz told Fox News Digital.

He recommends including appropriate amounts of fat in meals to help people feel satisfied. Sources of monounsaturated fat include olive oil, avocados and walnuts. These foods can support heart health when they replace foods high in saturated fat, although they remain calorie-dense and portion sizes still matter.

Butter and cheese also contain fat, but they can be high in saturated fat. They are not nutritionally interchangeable with olive oil, avocados or walnuts when the goal is reducing cardiovascular risk.

Hydration is another consideration. Aziz recommends drinking water regularly and says coffee and green tea can be part of a healthy routine when consumed in moderation. Caffeine may temporarily increase energy expenditure, but neither coffee nor green tea should be considered a stand-alone solution for losing abdominal fat.

Aziz also advises limiting refined carbohydrates and added sugars. Foods high in added sugar and refined starches can be less filling than fiber-rich alternatives, potentially making it harder to manage calorie intake. Replacing sugary drinks, sweets and highly refined foods with more nutrient-dense options can help support weight management and improve overall diet quality.

The central message is that no single food specifically melts away belly fat. Reducing excess abdominal fat generally requires sustainable changes that help manage overall body weight, including balanced meals, appropriate portions and regular physical activity.

For people concerned about their waistline and heart health, the physician’s recommendations center on practical choices: eat more vegetables and whole fruits, select lean or plant-based protein, favor unsaturated fats over saturated fats, stay hydrated and cut back on added sugars and heavily refined foods.

Those changes can support better cardiovascular health even when weight loss is gradual.