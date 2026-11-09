DOJ Reviews Complaints About Federal Election Monitors in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WOWO). Michigan Secretary of State officials confirmed that federal monitors in Flint and Dearborn questioned poll workers about their training and requested copies of election training materials.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said the monitors’ actions went beyond their legal authority.

The Secretary of State’s office confirmed the incidents, while a Justice Department monitoring coordinator in Michigan acknowledged that the monitors’ conduct was inconsistent with the protocols governing their work.

Nessel said questioning poll workers about their training and seeking copies of training materials crossed the limits placed on federal election monitors.

The Justice Department review will examine the complaints about the monitors’ conduct. The available information does not indicate whether any disciplinary action or other response has been taken.