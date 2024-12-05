December 5, 2024
DONATE: Penny Pitch Silent Auction

by Derek Decker0

The 77th WOWO Penny Pitch radiothon is now underway, with proceeds benefitting Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne.

CLICK HERE FOR SILENT AUCTION 

 

Call (260) 918-2485 TO DONATE

