Dragon Boat Races Return to Promenade Park This Weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne’s annual Dragon Boat Races returned to Promenade Park this weekend, bringing competition, culture and community activities to the riverfront.

The event took place Friday, July 31, and Saturday, Aug. 1, at Promenade Park. The races featured teams of 21 people, including 20 paddlers and a drummer, competing on the St. Marys River.

The weekend began Friday evening with an opening ceremony featuring live music, local food, traditional dancing and floating fire pits. Saturday’s races ran from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with additional family-friendly activities available for visitors.

Organizers say Dragon Boat Racing combines Chinese traditions, teamwork and competition. The sport features long boats decorated with dragon heads and tails, with teams paddling together to the rhythm of a drummer.

The event was free and open to the public, with registration fees applying for teams competing in the races.

More information about the Dragon Boat Races can be found on the City of Fort Wayne’s website.