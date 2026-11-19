FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man is in life-threatening condition after a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning on Fort Wayne’s northeast side.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says officers responded around 3 a.m. November 19 to the 6300 block of Hazelett Road after receiving a report of a crash with someone trapped inside the vehicle.

Fort Wayne firefighters extricated the driver, who was taken to a hospital by Three Rivers Ambulance Authority medics. Police say the adult male was the only person inside the vehicle.

Investigators say evidence at the scene indicates a white GMC pickup truck was traveling southbound on Hazelett Road at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway, struck a tree and then a utility pole. The truck rolled over and came to rest in the northbound lane.

The Fort Wayne Police Department’s Fatal Accident Crash Team is investigating. The department’s Air Support Unit is also assisting with documenting the scene.

Hazelett Road remains closed between St. Joe Center Road and Rothman Road while investigators work at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fort Wayne police at 260-427-1222, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or submit an anonymous tip through the P3 Tips app.