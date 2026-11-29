FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Downtown Fort Wayne’s annual Holly Shopping event brought shoppers out Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fifty businesses participated, offering holiday specials, while trolleys helped shoppers travel between locations.

According to 21 Alive News, downtown business services manager Kim McCutchan encouraged residents to support local businesses, calling them friends and neighbors who contribute to the community year-round.

The event promotes shopping small during the holiday season, helping support local businesses and the people behind them.