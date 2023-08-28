DUI rollover crash in Butler: driver arrested, child injured

BUTLER, Ind. (WOWO) – An intoxicated driver caused a single-vehicle rollover crash on CR 61 in Butler, Indiana Sunday evening.

It started around 6:45 P.M. when a 2002 Honda Accord was traveling southbound in the 2200 block of Country Road 61 and failed to navigate a curve in the roadway, subsequently overcorrected and veered into the eastbound ditch. The car ultimately rolled over before returning to an upright position and coming to rest on the western side of CR 61.

The driver and an 11-year-old passenger were both taken by EMS to a hospital.

The driver has been identified as 32-year-old Angela Flowers of Butler. Flowers was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office received support from various agencies during the response and investigation. The Butler Police Department, Butler Fire Department, and Parkview EMS all played crucial roles in managing the accident scene and providing assistance.