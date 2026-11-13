Duke Energy offers money-saving tips as colder temperatures arrive in Indiana

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WOWO) — As colder temperatures move into Indiana, Duke Energy is sharing several ways residents can reduce heating costs and conserve energy.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the 40s Friday, with overnight lows dipping below freezing through the weekend. Gusty northwest winds could make conditions feel even colder, with some areas potentially seeing snowflakes.

Duke Energy recommends keeping thermostats at the lowest comfortable setting, noting that lowering the temperature by one degree for eight hours can save approximately 1% on heating costs, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

Other suggestions include opening curtains during the day to let sunlight warm homes, closing them at night to retain heat, and sealing drafts around windows and doors. Weatherstripping and caulking can reduce heating costs by 10% to 20%.

Residents can also switch ceiling fans to rotate clockwise at a low speed, helping circulate warm air throughout a room.

“These tips can be put into practice easily and quickly, which make them ideal for times like this when temperatures drop so significantly almost overnight,” said Duke Energy Indiana President Stan Pinegar.

The company says small adjustments can make a noticeable difference in monthly energy bills as winter approaches.

Additional energy-saving resources are available at duke-energy.com/SeasonalSavings.