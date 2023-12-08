Edgerton man seriously hurt in Defiance County crash

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOWO) – Ohio State police are investigating a one-vehicle crash that left an Edgerton man seriously injured in Defiance County Friday morning.

Just after 8:30 a.m., police say 71-year-old James Snow Jr. was driving a 2006 Buick Lucerne eastbound on Kramer Road when he lost control going into a curve, went off the left side of the roadway, struck a mailbox, and spun off the right side of the roadway into a utility pole.

Snow was not wearing his seatbelt.

He was transported to Hicksville Hospital by Hicksville EMS. He was then flown to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana by Samaritan. Snow is listed in stable condition.

Drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.