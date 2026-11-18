NEW YORK (AP) – Car buyers are taking on larger loans, longer repayment terms and higher monthly payments than ever before, according to new data from automotive research firm Edmunds.

The company’s analysis of the third quarter of 2026 found that buyers are facing record levels of auto debt as persistently high interest rates add to the overall cost of purchasing a vehicle.

Edmunds is advising shoppers to look beyond the monthly payment when deciding how much they can afford.

Focusing only on a monthly payment can lead buyers to spend more than they should or agree to longer loan terms that increase the amount of interest paid over time.

For example, Edmunds describes a $50,000 Ford F-150 purchase with a $5,000 down payment and no trade-in. After taxes and fees, financing the vehicle for 60 months at 7% interest would result in a monthly payment of approximately $1,000.

For a buyer hoping to keep payments around $650, extending the loan to 84 months would bring the payment down to approximately $750. However, the longer loan would add nearly $4,000 in interest, even if the interest rate remained the same.

Longer repayment periods also increase the risk of becoming upside down on a vehicle loan. That happens when a borrower owes more than the vehicle is worth.

If a buyer needs to sell or trade in the vehicle before paying off the loan, that difference could leave them owing money even after the vehicle is gone.

Get preapproved before visiting a dealership

Edmunds recommends arranging financing through a bank, credit union or other financial institution before shopping for a vehicle.

Getting preapproved gives buyers a better understanding of their credit standing, the interest rate they qualify for and what payments would look like under different loan terms.

It also allows shoppers to determine what fits their budget without the pressure of negotiating at a dealership.

Once at the dealership, buyers can ask whether the finance department can offer a better interest rate than their preapproved loan without extending the repayment period.

Edmunds also recommends checking for promotional financing offered through automakers, which may include special interest rates on certain vehicles.

Be careful about trading in a vehicle with an outstanding loan

Another potential financial pitfall comes when trading in a vehicle that is worth less than the remaining loan balance.

For example, a driver who owes $20,000 on a vehicle but receives only $16,000 as a trade-in offer would still have a $4,000 balance to account for.

A dealership may offer to roll that difference into the loan for the next vehicle. While that can make it easier to complete a purchase, it also increases the amount being financed and could lead to higher payments or a longer repayment period.

Edmunds advises drivers to avoid carrying that debt into another vehicle loan. Keeping the current vehicle longer and paying down the remaining balance before trading it in can help prevent additional debt.

The overall advice from Edmunds is to consider the full cost of a vehicle, secure financing options ahead of time and avoid making decisions based solely on the monthly payment.