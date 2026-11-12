El Niño could bring Michigan a milder winter, but temperature swings may create challenges

MICHIGAN (WOWO) — Michigan could experience a milder, drier winter because of a strong El Niño, but experts say warmer average temperatures may come with more unpredictable weather that could affect wildlife, agriculture and lake-effect snow.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says El Niño is expected to influence the country’s winter weather patterns. In Michigan, the pattern could shift the jet stream north, allowing warmer conditions to reach the Great Lakes region.

But a milder winter does not mean the state will avoid periods of extreme cold.

Jonathan Overpeck, a University of Michigan professor and dean of the School for Environment and Sustainability, says Michigan winters have become more variable, with warm spells melting snow before temperatures drop again.

Those temperature swings can be difficult for wildlife, particularly insects and pollinators that depend on consistent winter conditions.

Snow cover can help insulate some animals during the winter. Other insects, including woolly bear caterpillars, survive by freezing during the cold months. A warm spell followed by another freeze can create additional stress.

Yash Sondhi, an entomologist at Case Western Reserve University, says warmer conditions can also cause some insects to become active too early. If they emerge before plants and other food sources are available, they may struggle to survive.

Michigan agriculture could see both benefits and challenges.

A milder winter and earlier start to the growing season could give farmers more time for field work and provide some crops with a longer growing period. However, sudden temperature drops after early warming can damage plants that normally remain dormant through winter.

That could be especially concerning for Michigan’s fruit orchards, which can experience cold damage when temperatures fluctuate.

The Great Lakes could also play a role in winter conditions. Warmer temperatures may mean less ice cover on the lakes, leaving more open water available to produce lake-effect snow when cold air moves across the region.

Disruptions to the polar vortex could bring additional periods of cold weather, making the season less predictable.

Michigan State University professor and state climatologist Jeff Andresen says El Niño influences the jet stream, which helps determine weather patterns across the Great Lakes and the rest of the country.

Researchers say the combination of El Niño, climate change and other atmospheric conditions could make it more difficult to predict exactly how the winter will unfold.

For Michigan, the outlook points to the possibility of a warmer winter overall, but with continued cold snaps and temperature swings that could affect everything from insects and wildlife to fruit crops and lake-effect snow.