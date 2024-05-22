Electric Works Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area begins Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Electric Works campus will become the second Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) in the City of Fort Wayne beginning Saturday.

The launch of DORA at Electric Works coincides with the holiday weekend and Fort Wayne’s Farmers Market on campus.

A DORA allows individuals who are at least 21 years old to purchase alcoholic beverages from approved vendors and retail establishments and carry them outside to be consumed within the DORA boundaries. Retail establishments participating in the DORA will provide special cups, and signage and waste receptacles will be placed at any DORA boundary exit.

The following businesses at Electric Works are participating in the DORA:

● Chapman’s Brewing Company

● The Charlie Horse

● Kekionga Craft Company

● The Kitchen & Co.

● Local Apple Cart

These businesses will sell alcoholic beverages in the approved DORA cups, which can then be consumed within the boundaries of the Electric Works campus. The boundaries include Swinney Avenue to the south, College Street to the west, Broadway to the east, and the railroad as the northern boundary.

“We’re excited to quickly follow Downtown Fort Wayne as our city’s second official DORA. We are grateful for the leadership of the City of Fort Wayne and the Downtown Improvement District to bring the DORA to our community and Electric Works. This is a step forward in establishing campus as one of Fort Wayne’s essential Third Places, a place where you can interact with other members of the community. You can buy your favorite beverage, stop and linger – perhaps at one of our summer music events,” said Katy Silliman, senior director of experience for Electric Works.