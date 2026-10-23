Elkhart Approves $126.6 Million Budget for 2027 After City Council Cuts

Elkhart, Ind. (WOWO) — Elkhart city leaders have approved a $126.6 million budget for 2027, setting aside money for police vehicles, park improvements and additional firefighters while cutting hundreds of thousands of dollars in proposed funding for several positions before the final vote.

The Elkhart City Council approved the spending plan 8-1, despite lingering questions about expenditures and earlier concerns that changes to Indiana’s tax laws could leave the city facing significant revenue losses. The approved budget is approximately $7.7 million higher than the previous year’s spending plan.

The additional funding includes three firefighters for the city’s new Fire Station 6, an investment expected to improve emergency response coverage in Elkhart’s northeast corridor.

Megan Erwin, the city’s chief of staff, said adding those firefighters would have a direct impact on service in the area. “One of the biggest impacts, especially to the northeast corridor, is going to be the addition of three firefighters to the new Fire Station 6, which will improve service in that area,” Erwin said.

Police vehicle purchases and park improvements are also included in the city’s spending priorities as Elkhart prepares for the coming year according to WNDU.

The budget passed after council members removed hundreds of thousands of dollars in proposed funding for several positions. The reductions came before the final vote, reflecting efforts to adjust the spending plan while maintaining funding for city services and planned investments.

Councilman David Henke cast the lone dissenting vote, saying he still had unanswered questions about the budget. Henke argued that council members needed to be satisfied with the details before approving a financial plan affecting residents across the city.

“As a representative of my constituents, if I can’t ask questions, I can’t vote for something that I still have questions about,” Henke said. “I think we should have questions about an $127 million budget that affects every household.”

Councilman Aaron Mishler supported the budget, arguing that the council had time to discuss the proposal and that the final plan remained fiscally conservative when inflation and one-time expenses were taken into account.

The debate unfolded against a changing financial outlook for Elkhart. City officials had previously raised concerns about potential revenue losses tied to Indiana Senate Enrolled Act 1, a state law that prompted local governments to examine the effects of changes to their tax revenues.

City leaders now say revisions to the legislation have reduced the anticipated financial impact, while growth in local income has helped strengthen the city’s outlook heading into 2027.

Mishler credited state-level efforts to address provisions that city officials considered harmful to local finances.

“Linda Rodgers really went to bat for our community down at the statehouse to try to pull back some of those damaging aspects to it,” Mishler said.

The improved outlook helped ease some of the earlier concerns surrounding the city’s finances, although the budget debate underscored questions about spending priorities and the need to balance public services against revenue uncertainty.

With the budget approved, Elkhart will move forward with its planned investments in public safety, parks and fire protection while preparing for the next fiscal year. The addition of three firefighters at Fire Station 6 is expected to strengthen service in the northeast part of the city as Elkhart continues to grow.