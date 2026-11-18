ELKHART, Ind. (WOWO) — Elkhart is moving forward with plans for a new public safety building after the City Council approved up to $45 million in financing for renovations to a former downtown bank.

WSBT reports that the project would transform the former Chase Bank building into a central location for police, fire administration and 911 dispatchers, bringing those operations together under one roof.

The city plans to repay the bonds using revenue generated by three redevelopment districts.

Officials say renovating the existing building could save taxpayers approximately $20 million compared with the cost of constructing a new facility.

The council’s approval of the financing marks a major step forward for the project, although the information released so far does not provide a construction schedule or projected opening date.