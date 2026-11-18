ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A 28-year-old man is facing attempted robbery and battery charges after police say he followed two women home from a bank and tried to take a purse.

The Elkhart County Police Department arrested Demetrius Sturgis on Nov. 17. WNDU reports He faces one count of attempted robbery and two counts of battery.

According to police, the women reported that Sturgis followed them home from Old National Bank. They told officers that after they got out of their vehicle, a man they did not know approached them and demanded money.

One of the women said Sturgis hit her and repeatedly tried to grab her purse before leaving in a Jeep, police said.

Investigators said the suspect dropped several cards at the scene, including an identification card. An officer later stopped a Jeep matching the victims’ description. Police said the driver matched the identification left behind.

A judge ordered Sturgis held without bond until his initial hearing, scheduled for Nov. 24.

The allegations have not been proven in court.