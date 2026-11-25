ELKHART, Ind. (WOWO) — The Concord High School Marching Minutemen are preparing to represent Indiana in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. This year marks 100 years of the parade.

The 215-member band arrived in the New York area Monday night after spending more than 12 hours traveling by bus from Elkhart. This marks the eighth time the Marching Minutemen have been selected to participate in the nationally televised parade.

Tuesday was set aside for students to explore New York City, with activities including shopping and sightseeing. Some students also got their first look at the Statue of Liberty. The group was scheduled to see the Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall Tuesday evening.

Concord High School Director of Music Bryan Golden said the trip offers a unique experience for many students, some of whom have never traveled to the East Coast or taken a trip away from their families.

The band is scheduled to rehearse Wednesday evening before an early-morning call time Thursday. A final rehearsal is planned for three-twenty Thursday morning.

The students are also preparing for the possibility of rain during the parade. Each student will be provided with a clear poncho to help stay dry during the performance.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is scheduled to begin at eight-thirty a.m. Eastern Thursday.