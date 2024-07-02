Ex-NFL player using attorney to communicate, Silver Alert continues

PERU, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — State Police have been in touch with Bryson Muir’s family attorney, the missing teenager from Logansport and the son of former Indianapolis Colts player Daniel Muir. However, they have not yet located him in person.

Police issued a Silver Alert for Bryson on June 28th, shortly after his parents canceled a meeting with state investigators.

“it’s very interesting as to why the parents would not want us to check on their child or find their child and make sure their own child is safe,” said State Police Sergeant Steven Glass.

The State Police say they now need to communicate through the Muir family’s attorney to reach Bryson’s parents and discuss how to get them to cooperate.

“Them not showing up last week, which was the agreement to bring Bryson to our post. just signals an unwillingness to cooperate,” says Glass. “At this point, they sought legal council and we are constantly reaching out to the legal council to try and get to the parents.”

Bryson was last seen on Sunday, June 16, when he left his grandmother’s house near Cleveland, Ohio. Court documents say the grandmother called police to report injuries to her grandson after he left with his mother. But, when police pulled the mother over Bryson was nowhere to be found.

“Time is always of the importance in these matters,” Glass said. “We are concerned that he is in danger with the injuries sustained to his eyes and who knows what else. We definitely want to find him quickly. We know that people who are out there know where he is at. We just really need the public’s assistance.”

Bryson is described as a Black male, standing 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing an orange Under Armour shirt and blue jeans.