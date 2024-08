The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for all of WOWO-land from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Heat and humidity will steadily build through Tue when heat indices approach 110. Heat indices near 100 are expected Mon and Wed.

The NWS recommends limiting time outdoors if possible, or stay in the shade. Drink plenty of water and wear light clothing.

Isolated storms are also possible at times, especially Wednesday.