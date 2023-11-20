Expert Calls Indiana Housing Market “Robust” Amid Continued Problems

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Despite lower inventory and higher prices, there is some positive news when it comes Indiana’s housing market, according to one expert. Compass Indiana Founding Partner Greg Cooper says there is no need to worry about a repeat of the housing crisis in 2008. Cooper told Inside INdiana Business that the state’s housing market remains solid, even though the housing supply may not increase any time soon.

He says home mortgage rates are still driving the market, hitting over 8% at times but have slid back a bit. Available inventory is the other key aspect to Indiana’s housing market. He said available homes have been sparse, and it’s not going to get much better heading into the new year. Cooper says the time is now for people to look into buying a home, and sellers could get the biggest bang for their buck if they sell from now through May.