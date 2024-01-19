January 19, 2024
Local News

Extra Time Should Be Budgeted Amid Morning Commute Due To Snow

by Michael McIntyre0
("Snow Plow Outside Northeast Entrance" by Yellowstone National Park, CC BY 2.0)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):  The National Weather Service says that a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 1 P.M. as well as a travel advisory remaining in effect for Allen County as some slick and hazardous driving conditions could be witnessed early today.

Forecasts indicate that 1-3 inches of snow are possible this morning and travelers should budget extra time accordingly for their morning commutes. Widespread snow showers will continue for the early drive, likely coming to an end somewhere between 8 A.M. and 10 A.M.

While the bulk of snow will move out by mid-morning, some stray lake effect snow showers are possible later today through tomorrow.

