November 9, 2026
Indiana NewsLocal News

Fairmount man dies after crossbow hunting accident in Wabash County

by WOWO News0
(Photo Supplied/ Indiana Department of Natural Resources)

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A Fairmount man has died after accidentally shooting himself with a crossbow during a hunting accident in Wabash County Sunday evening.

According to Indiana Conservation Officers, authorities responded to a report of a hunting-related accident shortly before 6 p.m.

A preliminary investigation determined that a male hunter accidentally discharged a crossbow, causing an arrow to strike his right leg.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene before being airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. He later died from his injuries.

Authorities are withholding the man’s identity pending notification of his family.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Wabash County Sheriff’s Department, Lagro Township Fire Department, Wabash Fire Department and Indiana State Police assisted at the scene.

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