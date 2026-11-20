KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WOWO) — The family of a Kendallville man who died in state custody has hired an Avilla law firm to conduct an independent investigation into his death.

The family of 27-year-old Justin Watts retained Tipton Law Group to investigate what happened at the Miami Correctional Facility. Attorneys say Watts was supposed to be secured inside a prison transport van, but he got out and died, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding his death.

21Investigates also uncovered a federal lawsuit Watts filed earlier this year alleging two correctional officers used excessive force against him. In the lawsuit, Watts claimed the officers choked him until he turned blue.

Watts had also requested a transfer to another prison, but a judge did not order the move.

The family’s attorneys say they are seeking answers as they begin their independent investigation.