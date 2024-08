FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Tonkel Road is closed on Fort Wayne’s northeast side after a fatal crash early Monday morning.

Our partners in news at 21Alive report the accident happened just before 4:30 a.m. on the Cedar Creek Bridge. Tonkel Road is closed between Hursh and Hosler Roads.

Police say the crash investigation has now turned focus into a shooting investigation.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Stay tuned for further updates.