Father questions school safety after North Side High School fight leaves son hospitalized

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A Fort Wayne father is raising concerns about school security and the district’s response after a fight at North Side High School left his 17-year-old son hospitalized with serious facial injuries.

According to 21Alive, Dustin Feuston says his son suffered a broken nose and eye socket during an altercation Tuesday involving multiple students.

Feuston told 21Alive his son was fighting with one student when another attacked him from behind. Fort Wayne police confirmed that one juvenile was arrested in connection with the incident.

The father claims no teachers or staff members were present in the section of the hallway where the fight occurred, and that his son’s friends carried him to the school office for help.

“When kids are moving in the hallways, they should have adults, you know, whether that be teachers, security, other staff,” Feuston told 21Alive. “They should be in these hallways watching these kids.”

Feuston also criticized a message Fort Wayne Community Schools sent to families following the incident, saying it downplayed the seriousness of the fight.

The district’s message described an altercation between two students during lunch and reassured families that no weapon was involved.

In a statement to 21Alive, FWCS said it could not disclose confidential student information or disciplinary actions under federal privacy laws.

“We take all reports of violence seriously and work directly with families to address their concerns and resolve issues,” the district said.

The district did not directly address the family’s concerns about its communication or the alleged lack of staff supervision.

Initial concerns that the student may have been stabbed in the eye with a pencil were ruled out after a follow-up medical examination Wednesday, according to the family. Police also confirmed that no stabbing occurred.

Feuston says his son is now resting and recovering from his injuries.