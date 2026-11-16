FDA-cleared blood test offers less invasive way to help diagnose Alzheimer’s

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A blood test cleared by the FDA is giving doctors a less invasive way to look for signs of Alzheimer’s disease in patients experiencing memory loss and other cognitive problems.

The Lumipulse blood test, cleared by the Food and Drug Administration in May 2025, is the first blood test authorized by the agency to aid in diagnosing Alzheimer’s. It detects biomarkers associated with amyloid plaques, abnormal protein deposits that build up in the brains of people with the disease.

The test is intended for patients 55 and older who are already experiencing symptoms of cognitive decline. A positive result indicates a greater than 90% chance that amyloid plaques are present in the brain, according to information cited in a report by 21Alive’s LeAnne Gendreau.

The FDA cautions that the test cannot diagnose Alzheimer’s on its own. Doctors must interpret the results alongside a patient’s medical history, cognitive assessments and other clinical information.

Until recently, confirming the presence of amyloid plaques often required brain imaging or testing of spinal fluid. A blood test could make part of that evaluation less invasive and more accessible.

Dr. Rhea Rogers, a board-certified physician and host of Aging Untold, called the technology a major development because it is designed for older adults already showing signs of cognitive decline.

Rogers said earlier identification can give patients and families more time to consider treatment options, make care decisions and plan for the future.

The report also follows Kathi Rigby, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2022 after experiencing difficulty speaking during a familiar bike ride with her husband, Brent.

Rigby described suddenly being unable to get words from her brain to her mouth. She said the diagnosis was devastating.

Early detection allowed her to participate in a clinical trial involving a drug designed to remove amyloid plaque from the brain. Her husband said 95% of the plaque was removed during treatment.

Rigby’s experience is not a guarantee of similar results for other patients, and the blood test itself does not remove plaque or treat Alzheimer’s.

Rogers said identifying the disease earlier can help patients make decisions that may improve their quality of life as the condition progresses.

Rigby said she wants to remain connected to her family, particularly her grandchildren, and for them to know that she loves them and remembers them.

21Alive’s LeAnne Gendreau reported on the blood test and Rigby’s experience for Aging Untold.