Fenton Man Killed by Box Truck After Deer Collision on I-96 in Michigan

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WOWO) — A 28-year-old Fenton man was killed on I-96 early Wednesday after getting out of his SUV following a collision with a deer and being struck by a box truck, Michigan State Police said.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on westbound I-96, east of the U.S. 23 interchange in Livingston County, according to a report by WILX News 10.

State police said the man’s Ford Escape remained stopped in the freeway’s right lane rather than being moved onto the shoulder. The driver had apparently gotten out to inspect the damage after hitting the deer.

A westbound box truck was traveling in the center lane when its driver moved into the right lane and approached the stopped SUV, according to police. The truck driver swerved to avoid the Ford Escape but struck the man who had exited the vehicle.

The Fenton man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police had not released his name as of Wednesday morning. The box truck driver was not injured.

Westbound I-96 was closed for several hours while troopers investigated the fatal crash. The highway has since reopened.