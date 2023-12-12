Fight Leads To Man Pinned Between Car And Restaurant, Suspect Identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One man is in custody after a fight led to a crash at Popeyes on Illinois Rd. Monday afternoon.

Our partners in news at 21Alive say officers were called on reports of a battery just after 2 p.m.

After an argument began to escalate, one of the two men involved in the disturbance got into a car and drove into the other man, pinning him between the car and the restaurant.

The man who was hit was taken to an area hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

After pulling away, the suspect ditched his car nearby, but was arrested in the area of Hillegas Rd. and Illinois Rd. a short time later.

Fort Wayne Police have identified the suspect as 42-year old Marchello Middleton on multiple charges including: Criminal Recklessness (Level 6 Felony), Domestic Battery, (A Misdemeanor), Leaving the Scene of an Accident Causing Bodily Injury (Level 6 Felony).