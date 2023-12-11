December 11, 2023
Fight leads to man pinned between car and restaurant

by Derek Decker0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One man is in custody after a fight led to a crash at Popeyes on Illinois Rd. Monday afternoon.

Our partners in news at 21Alive say officers were called on reports of a battery just after 2 p.m.

After an argument began to escalate, one of the two men involved in the disturbance got into a car and drove into the other man, pinning him between the car and the restaurant.

The man who was hit was taken to an area hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

After pulling away, the suspect ditched his car nearby, but was arrested in the area of Hillegas Rd. and Illinois Rd. a short time later.

Fort Wayne police have not yet identified the suspect, and the restaurant is temporarily closed.

