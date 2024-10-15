Final jurors selected in Delphi murders case

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) –A final juror has been selected for the jury in the Delphi murders case. The rest of the prospective jurors were excused earlier this afternoon.

17 jurors were selected, but the status of the 17th person is unclear.

The prosecution filed a motion this morning asking Special Judge Fran Gull to prevent the defense or any of its witnesses from referencing sketches during the trial without permission from the judge.

Those were released not long after Abby Williams and Libby German were murdered in Delphi back in 2017. An updated sketch was sent out in 2019. Richard Allen was arrested for the girls murders in 2022.

Allen continues to argue that he is innocent.