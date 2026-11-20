CINCINNATI, Ohio (WOWO) — Fiona the hippo, who became a worldwide sensation after surviving a premature birth at the Cincinnati Zoo, has died after ingesting a visitor’s hat that accidentally ended up in her enclosure.

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden announced Fiona’s death Thursday, saying veterinary staff made multiple attempts to help her after the hat was swallowed more than a week ago.

Zoo officials said the hat ultimately proved too much for Fiona to overcome, despite efforts to move it through her digestive system and provide supportive care.

The hat reportedly ended up in Fiona’s habitat accidentally after a visitor tossed it, with a ceiling fan sending it into the enclosure. Zoo staff had been monitoring Fiona around the clock and were cautiously optimistic she would pass the object on her own.

Fiona was born prematurely on Jan. 24, 2017, weighing just 29 pounds. Her survival and development drew international attention as zoo staff worked to help her grow and thrive. She was 9 years old.

The zoo asked the community to keep Fiona’s keepers and the staff who worked to save her in their thoughts, saying the loss has left the zoo and community heartbroken.