Five injured in early-morning shooting in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. (WOWO) – Five people were injured in a shooting in Muncie early Sunday morning, according to police.

According to Fox 59 News, the Muncie Police Department says officers were called around 1:42 a.m. to the 2100 block of White River Boulevard for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they saw multiple people fleeing the parking lot.

Officers found two gunshot victims and transported them to a nearby hospital. Three other victims took themselves to a hospital, police said.

Two of the five victims were treated and released. The other three remained hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Investigators believe at least two altercations occurred in separate areas of the parking lot before shots were fired.

No arrests had been made at the time of publication. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Muncie police detectives at 765-747-4867 or dispatch at 765-747-4838.