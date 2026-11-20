FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Super El Niño could bring more than unusual winter weather. The climate pattern is already affecting oceans and ecosystems, with consequences ranging from spectacular desert wildflower blooms to hungry penguins and potentially larger mosquito populations.

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center officially declared Super El Niño conditions last week. An October forecast put the odds at 83% that this season would become stronger than any El Niño since 1950.

El Niño develops when unusually warm water builds across the central and eastern tropical Pacific. That warming weakens trade winds, changes ocean currents and shifts rainfall patterns around the world. Even a powerful El Niño doesn’t guarantee the typical weather impacts, and scientists say the effects can extend well beyond temperature and precipitation.

FOX Weather highlights five unusual consequences associated with the climate pattern.

In Chile, El Niño rainfall can transform the Atacama Desert, one of the driest non-polar regions on Earth, into a field of wildflowers. Seeds that have remained dormant for years can suddenly sprout after heavy rain.

The phenomenon is known as “Desierto Florido,” or flowering desert. More than 200 plant species can cover the landscape in color. Chile’s forest service estimated this year’s bloom covered roughly 6,563 square miles, the largest since 1997.

Farther north along the Pacific coast, El Niño currents can carry millions of tiny red crabs, commonly called tuna crabs, toward California beaches.

The thumb-sized creatures normally live off Baja California and aren’t strong swimmers. Unusual currents can sweep them north by the millions, sometimes covering stretches of shoreline from San Diego to Monterey Bay. During the 2017 event, they reached as far north as Oregon.

The trip is often fatal. The crabs cannot survive in the cooler water, and their remains wash ashore, providing food for seabirds.

El Niño can also threaten wildlife in the Galápagos Islands, particularly the region’s penguins. They’re the only penguin species living on the equator and depend on cold, nutrient-rich ocean currents that bring food toward the surface.

When El Niño weakens the trade winds, that process — known as upwelling — can slow down. With fewer nutrients reaching the surface, the food supply can collapse. A University of Oxford-led study documented a 65% decline in the Galápagos penguin population following the powerful 1997-98 El Niño.

Scientists are also watching unusual sea turtle activity along California’s coast. Olive Ridley sea turtles typically nest farther south, but NOAA Fisheries recorded one laying eggs in Orange County on September 16. A second turtle was reported at Huntington Beach just days later.

Researchers suspect unusually warm ocean conditions, including marine heat waves, may be helping the turtles travel farther north. The incoming El Niño could contribute to those warmer conditions, although scientists have not established a direct cause for the unusual nesting activity.

Another concern involves mosquitoes and mosquito-borne disease.

A NASA study found that the 2015-16 El Niño was followed by increases in disease across four continents, including Brazil’s worst dengue year since 2000. Warmer conditions helped mosquitoes spread into populated areas.

Florida is already reporting elevated dengue activity. More than 400 locally acquired cases had been reported in Hillsborough County by mid-October, according to the state’s health department — more than twice the state’s previous record.

Officials have pointed to summer drought followed by heavy August rainfall as contributing factors. But mosquito-control experts are concerned that a wet, relatively mild Florida winter could allow mosquitoes to remain active and continue reproducing.

Adriane Rogers, director of the Pasco County Mosquito Control District, told WUSF that an excessively wet winter could keep mosquito production elevated.

NOAA expects the current El Niño to remain strong through March, with the climate pattern typically reaching its peak during winter.

While the full weather effects are still ahead, the changes in ocean conditions and wildlife behavior are already providing a glimpse of how far-reaching this year’s Super El Niño could become.