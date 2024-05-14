May 14, 2024
Following An Anonymous Call Tuesday Morning, The Lockout At Snider High School Has Been Lifted

by David Scheie
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — FWCS Public Information Officer Scott Murray says the school received a call earlier in the day stating that “someone was in the building.”

They say nothing else was said and no threats were made.

Murray says the school was searched two times but nothing was found.

As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, additional security staff will be at the school through the rest of the day.

Murray says if parents would like to pick up their students from school early, they have to call the attendance line.

