Ford recalls more than 8,600 Maverick hybrid trucks over battery cable issue

WASHINGTON (WOWO) – Ford is recalling 8,650 model-year 2022 Maverick hybrid trucks because of a battery cable problem that could cause electrical failures or a loss of drive power.

According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the 12-volt positive battery cable terminal may become loose or detach.

If that happens, drivers could experience a loss of electrical systems, including power steering assist, power brake assist and exterior lighting. The problem could also cause the truck to lose drive power, increasing the risk of a crash.

Ford says it is not aware of any crashes or injuries related to the issue.

Drivers may receive warning messages on the instrument panel, including “Stop Safely Now,” “Powertrain Malfunction/Reduced Power” or “Shift System Fault.” Other possible warnings include a red battery icon and the check engine, wrench and ABS warning lights.

To address the problem, Ford dealers will replace the 12-volt battery cable at no cost to owners.

Recall notification letters are scheduled to begin going out Nov. 23.

Owners can check whether their vehicle is affected by entering its vehicle identification number on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s recall website.

Ford can also be reached at 1-866-436-7332 for additional information.