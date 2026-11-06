Former Allen County sheriff’s sergeant charged with OWI on day of retirement

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A former Allen County sheriff’s sergeant and master K9 trainer was charged with operating while intoxicated on the same day he retired from the department.

According to WANE 15, Tyler Lee Harris retired from his position with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department on Oct. 28. That same day, the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office filed two misdemeanor charges stemming from a Sept. 6 incident.

Harris faces two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, including one count alleging his blood alcohol concentration was at least 0.08.

It is unclear whether the charges were filed before or after Harris’s retirement that day. The reason for the more than monthlong gap between the September incident and the filing of charges was also not immediately clear.

In a statement, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department said it was made aware of an incident involving Harris before his retirement and subsequently launched an internal investigation.

The department said Harris retired before any disciplinary proceedings could move forward. He retired in good standing, and no criminal charges had been filed at the time of his retirement, according to the department.

Harris is scheduled to make his initial court appearance Nov. 23.