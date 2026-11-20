FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Questions are being raised about Fort Wayne Community Schools’ decision to replace its partnership with the Fort Wayne Police Department with district-employed school security officers beginning in January.

The change comes roughly three years after voters approved the district’s Safer Schools Referendum, which included up to $12 million annually in additional property taxes.

During an interview on Fort Wayne’s Morning News, host Kayla Blakeslee revisited the referendum with former Fort Wayne Police Deputy Chief Mitch McKinney, who was involved in the early discussions surrounding the proposal.

Blakeslee said she personally supported the referendum in 2023 after speaking with law enforcement about the need for more school resource officers, mental health resources and improved protections for students.

One of the goals of the referendum was to potentially increase the number of school resource officers to at least 12.

Now, with the district planning to transition to its own security officers, Blakeslee questioned whether the original plan approved by voters is being fulfilled.

She also raised concerns about whether the new security officers will be sworn law enforcement officers.

Original plan called for 12 additional officers

McKinney said the original goal of the referendum remains the same: keeping students safe.

He explained that Fort Wayne Community Schools had only six school resource officers serving what he described as the largest school corporation in Indiana.

McKinney said the plan was to add 12 officers to supplement the existing six.

That staffing level would have provided coverage for all 11 middle schools and the district’s high schools, along with north and south officers who could respond to elementary schools or other locations needing additional support.

McKinney said the original proposal made sense based on the district’s needs and the anticipated growth during the referendum period.

He emphasized that he does not believe the district has lost sight of student safety.

“The safety of our children is, they’re locked in on that,” McKinney said.

Blakeslee referenced the original referendum expenditure plan during the interview, pointing to the line item showing funding for 12 additional officers. McKinney confirmed that was part of the original package presented under then-Police Chief Steve Reed.

The interview transcript ends as Blakeslee begins asking McKinney about the decision to move away from Fort Wayne Police Department officers.

The discussion does not include McKinney’s full response to that question or an explanation from Fort Wayne Community Schools about the reasoning behind the change.