Former Indiana Virtual School Director Convicted in $44 Million Fraud Scheme

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO). Philip Holden was found guilty Thursday of 17 counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud over his role in the enrollment scheme involving Indiana Virtual School and the related Indiana Virtual Pathways Academy.

Holden was responsible for student enrollment, attendance and teacher compensation at the schools, according to the indictment.

Federal prosecutors alleged Holden worked with school founder Thomas Stoughton and former superintendent Percy Clark to inflate enrollment numbers and collect state funding based on students who were not legitimately enrolled or attending.

The indictment said money obtained through the inflated enrollment figures was funneled to for-profit companies owned by Stoughton, with payments going to Stoughton, Clark and others involved in the scheme.

Holden’s attorneys argued he was being made a scapegoat for more senior administrators and that he did not personally profit from the fraud.

“My client did not take a dime,” Holden’s attorney, Jon Little, told Chalkbeat. “My client is not even alleged to have taken a dime. My client was only paid for his labor.”

Two other men previously pleaded guilty in the case. Clark pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in June 2025 and agreed to repay approximately $1.3 million. Stoughton pleaded guilty to fraud charges shortly before a joint trial involving him and Holden was scheduled to begin.

The federal case followed a 2017 Chalkbeat investigation that found Indiana Virtual School had rapidly growing enrollment but only one teacher for every 222 students, along with financial conflicts of interest.

That reporting helped prompt Indiana lawmakers to tighten funding and attendance requirements for virtual schools.

Holden is scheduled to be sentenced February 25. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana had not immediately commented following the verdict.