Player accuses former IU basketball team doctor of misconduct

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — An athletic doctor at Indiana University is being investigated over claims of misconduct by a former IU basketball player.

Dr. Brad Bomba used to be IU basketball’s team doctor, and the anonymous player says he was subjected to unnecessary exams during annual physicals.

The former player, who was a student at IU several decades ago, claims he was given inappropriate prostate and rectal exams by Bomba.

Bomba is a former IU football player himself and served as the team physician for several IU teams for several decades as well as the team doctor for the 1984 USA Olympic Basketball team.