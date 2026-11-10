Former Marsh supermarket in Fort Wayne to become indoor slide park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A long-vacant former Marsh supermarket on Fort Wayne’s northeast side is getting a new purpose as an indoor entertainment destination.

According to WANE 15, SHB Companies has purchased the property at 7301 Maplecrest Road and secured Slick City Action Park as its newest tenant.

The entertainment company operates indoor slide parks featuring giant slides, air courts, swings and other attractions designed for visitors of all ages.

Slick City, which has headquarters in Nashville and St. Louis, has more than 100 locations either operating or under construction across the country. The Fort Wayne facility will be its first location in northeast Indiana.

SHB Companies owners Jeremy Hamilton and Megan Matthias Hamilton both grew up in Fort Wayne and attended Snider High School. The couple says the project represents an opportunity to invest in their hometown while bringing new life to a property that has sat vacant for years.

“Fort Wayne has always been home to us, and having the opportunity to invest here, bring this building back to life and make a positive contribution to this community means a great deal to Megan and me,” Jeremy Hamilton said.

Hamilton added that he hopes the attraction will become a gathering place for families and friends throughout the community.

The redevelopment will transform the former grocery store into a recreational facility, adding another indoor entertainment option for northeast Indiana residents.

An opening date has not yet been announced. Additional details about the project and construction timeline are expected as plans move forward.