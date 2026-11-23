WASHINGTON, DC (WOWO) — Artificial intelligence is giving scammers a powerful new weapon, making it harder for Americans to tell the difference between a legitimate message and a convincing fraud attempt — especially as holiday shopping and package deliveries pick up.

Jason Brown, a former U.S. Secret Service cyberfraud investigator who now leads counter-fraud efforts at iCounter, says criminals are using AI to create realistic messages, clone familiar voices and impersonate people and businesses victims already trust.

Brown said Americans are already increasingly anxious following a series of major technology disruptions involving Microsoft, the Federal Aviation Administration and financial institutions. Some of those incidents involved infrastructure problems, while others remained under investigation. But he warned that the growing sophistication of online scams is another reason consumers need to be cautious.

“AI has just made the criminal a lot more efficient and a little bit more effective,” Brown told Fox News Digital.

One of the biggest changes is that many traditional warning signs are disappearing. Spelling errors, poor grammar and awkward wording once helped people recognize fraudulent emails and text messages. AI can now generate polished communications that look much more legitimate.

Voice cloning creates another danger. Scammers can use a short recording of someone’s voice to imitate a relative, then contact a family member with an urgent story and demand thousands of dollars. Brown warned that the emotional pressure of believing a loved one is in trouble can make victims more likely to send money before checking whether the emergency is real.

With the holiday season approaching, Brown expects criminals to increasingly impersonate major delivery companies, including UPS, FedEx and the U.S. Postal Service.

Fraudulent texts or emails may claim a package is being held because additional postage or another delivery fee must be paid. The message may look official, but the payment request can lead victims to scammers demanding cryptocurrency or gift cards.

“If it comes from crypto, especially if it comes from gift cards, that’s a red flag for sure,” Brown said.

The financial damage can be substantial. Brown cited FBI reporting that identified more than 22,000 AI-related fraud cases in 2025, with losses topping 890 million dollars.

Businesses face similar threats. Criminals may impersonate trusted vendors and persuade employees to redirect legitimate payments into fraudulent accounts. Brown said the holiday season can make companies more vulnerable as executives travel, regular employees take time off and temporary workers fill in.

Brown’s advice is to verify unexpected requests independently rather than trusting the phone number, email address or voice behind the message.

He also recommends that families establish a private “safe word” before an emergency happens. If someone receives a call claiming a relative is in trouble and needs money, the word can provide another way to check the caller’s identity. But Brown says even a caller who knows the correct word should not automatically be trusted. Hang up and contact the family member directly using a number already known to be legitimate.

His central warning is straightforward: Don’t let urgency replace common sense.

“The biggest safety valve for anybody in a scam when it comes over the internet via your cell phone, over the computer is stop, think and then independently verify,” Brown said.