Former true-crime TV producer wanted by FBI in multimillion-dollar fraud case

LOS ANGELES (WOWO) — A former television producer accused of impersonating an aircraft company heiress to obtain millions of dollars from financial institutions has been added to the FBI’s Most Wanted list.

Mary Carole McDonnell, 75, is accused of falsely claiming to be an heiress to the McDonnell Aircraft family and having access to a secret trust worth approximately $80 million.

According to 21Alive, McDonnell allegedly used those claims to obtain $14.7 million from Banc of California and an additional $15 million from other financial institutions.

Federal investigators say the alleged scheme took place between July 2017 and May 2018.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for McDonnell on December 12, 2018. She faces charges of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

McDonnell previously served as chief executive officer of Bellum Entertainment, a Burbank, California-based television production company responsible for several programs, including the true-crime series “It Takes a Killer” and “I Married a Murderer.”

The FBI says McDonnell has used several aliases, including Mary Carole Carroll, Mary Carol McDonnell, Mary Carroll McDonnell, Mary C. Carroll and Mary Carroll McDonald.

Investigators believe she may currently be living in Dubai, although she also has ties to Los Angeles and Montgomery, Alabama.

McDonnell is described as approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with blond hair, blue eyes and a scar on her right knee.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact their nearest FBI office or a U.S. embassy or consulate.

Additional information about the case is available on the FBI’s wanted persons website.