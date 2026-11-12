Fort Recovery man killed in electric bicycle crash in Mercer County

FORT RECOVERY, Ohio (WOWO) — A 33-year-old man is dead following an electric bicycle crash in Mercer County Wednesday night.

According to Mercer County Sheriff Doug Timmerman, deputies were dispatched around 11:17 p.m. on November 11 after receiving a report of an unconscious man lying in a yard in the 100 block of West Butler Street in Fort Recovery.

Investigators determined that Charles Binegar Jr., 33, of Fort Recovery, was traveling eastbound on West Butler Street on a black electric bicycle when he veered off the left side of the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a small utility box.

Binegar continued onto the sidewalk, where he struck an elevated section of pavement, causing the bicycle to become airborne and throwing him from the bike.

Authorities say Binegar was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Southern Mercer County Joint Ambulance District, Mercer County First Responders and Mercer County Coroner Dr. Alyssa Tobe.

The crash remains under investigation and will be forwarded to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office for review.