Fort Wayne Ballet celebrates 70th season with holiday production of The Nutcracker

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne Ballet is celebrating its 70th anniversary season with the return of its annual holiday production of The Nutcracker, scheduled for December 4 through 13 at the United Arts Center.

The holiday tradition will feature eight performances over two weekends, with live musical accompaniment from the Fort Wayne Philharmonic and Fort Wayne Children’s Choir during the December 4 through 6 shows.

“The Nutcracker holds such a special place in the heart of Fort Wayne Ballet,” said Artistic Director Karen Gibbons-Brown. “It is a tradition that connects generations.”

Performances are scheduled for December 4 and 11 at 7:30 p.m., December 5 and 12 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and December 6 and 13 at 2 p.m.

Guests attending matinee performances can also enjoy treats and meet members of the cast afterward for an additional $5. A Nutcracker Gift Shop will offer holiday souvenirs throughout the production.

Gibbons-Brown says the anniversary season makes this year’s performances especially meaningful, as generations of dancers and families return to celebrate the longstanding Fort Wayne tradition.

Tickets are available through the ArtsTix Box Office and online.