September 28, 2024
Local News

Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo offering free admission to first responders

by Alyssa Foster0
(Photo Supplied/ Fort Wayne Children's Zoo)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – First responders can head to The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo on Sunday for free admission.

Free admission will be extended to first responders including law enforcement, firefighters and emergency medical technicians. A valid form of ID as a first responder must be shown at the front entrance in order to enter for free. 

Free admission for household members accompanied by a first responder is also included on Sunday. 

You can reach out to the Zoo’s Guest Services for more information.

Related posts

Fort Wayne ranked second for quality of life

Heather Starr

Early Morning Fire on Lillie Street

WOWO News

State nearly sets new daily record for new positive COVID-19 cases at 954

Caleb Hatch

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.