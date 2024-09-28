Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo offering free admission to first responders

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – First responders can head to The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo on Sunday for free admission.

Free admission will be extended to first responders including law enforcement, firefighters and emergency medical technicians. A valid form of ID as a first responder must be shown at the front entrance in order to enter for free.

Free admission for household members accompanied by a first responder is also included on Sunday.

You can reach out to the Zoo’s Guest Services for more information.