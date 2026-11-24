FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A Fort Wayne church is giving away free Thanksgiving grocery boxes Tuesday morning to help individuals and families prepare for the holiday.

According to WANE-15, Elevate City Church will distribute the meal boxes beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at the church, located at 1315 South Hanna Street.

Church leaders say the giveaway is intended to help those who could use extra support this Thanksgiving.

Pastor Kyle Mills says the church wants people to feel loved, valued and remembered during the holiday season, whether they are preparing a meal for themselves or their entire family.

The boxes will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

Mills says the outreach is part of the church’s commitment to serving the Fort Wayne community outside of its regular Sunday services and helping neighbors in need.