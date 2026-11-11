Fort Wayne City Council approves nearly $552,000 in neighborhood infrastructure projects

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne City Council has given final approval to two neighborhood infrastructure projects totaling nearly $552,000, continuing the city’s efforts to improve roads, alleys and bridges.

The projects, led by the city’s Public Works Division, include alley improvements and inspection services for an upcoming bridge replacement.

Just over $204,000 will go toward improvements to alleys along West Packard Avenue, Kinsmoor Avenue, Beaver Avenue and Broadway. The work will include removing existing concrete driving surfaces, upgrading alley approaches and adjusting or replacing castings. The improvements are expected to be completed in 2027.

City Council also approved nearly $348,000 for construction inspection services related to the replacement of Bridge #550 on Tillman Road, just west of Hanna Street. The funding covers one component of the larger bridge replacement project, with construction expected to begin in 2027.

The approvals are part of a broader effort under Mayor Sharon Tucker’s administration to strengthen neighborhood infrastructure throughout Fort Wayne.

The city is investing $37 million in neighborhood infrastructure improvements in 2026, with projects aimed at maintaining and upgrading essential public infrastructure across the community.