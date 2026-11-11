Fort Wayne Community Schools ending police SRO contract, hiring its own security officers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne Community Schools will end its School Resource Officer agreement with the Fort Wayne Police Department at the end of 2026 and transition to a district-operated school security program.

FWCS notified the police department this week that it will not renew its contract for School Resource Officers in 2027. Beginning Jan. 1, the district plans to hire 18 School Security Officers to serve its middle and high schools.

The change supports a goal outlined in the district’s 2023 SAFER referendum to double the number of officers in middle and high schools.

The new security officers will be FWCS employees and receive School Resource Officer training, but they will not be sworn law enforcement officers.

They will work directly with school administrators to address safety concerns, respond to incidents and coordinate with local law enforcement when necessary. The district also says the positions will allow officers to move between buildings as needed and work directly with elementary schools.

FWCS estimates the new program will cost approximately $1.2 million.

Continuing the current agreement with FWPD would cost the district an estimated $1.13 million in 2027, more than double the $539,870 it paid for the program in 2026.

The police department cited staffing shortages and competing city needs as factors in the change. FWPD also said it could no longer supplement the program as the city faces declining tax revenue.

Superintendent Mark Daniel thanked the department for its years of service and partnership, saying the district remains committed to maintaining safe and supportive learning environments.

Police Chief P.J. Smith said the department is disappointed to see the program end but looks forward to returning officers to street assignments to help meet the department’s public safety goals.

Mayor Sharon Tucker also praised the partnership between the city and school district, saying both will continue working together on matters involving student and community safety.

The district says building relationships with students and families will remain an important part of the new security positions.