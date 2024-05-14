Fort Wayne Community Schools Honors Late Mayor Tom Henry with Prestigious Award

The district presented Henry with the ‘Friend of Public Education Award,’ a recognition reserved for exceptional supporters of public education who significantly benefit educators, families, and students in Fort Wayne.

FWCS leaders said Henry was an obvious choice for the honor. Superintendent Mark Daniel remarked, “Such an easy decision because, it was, ‘How do we honor our mayor?’ He always knew that kids are the foundation, so let’s support the growth of our youth, and he was a champion.”

The award was accepted by the Henry family. According to our partners in news at 21 Alive, Louis Henry, Tom’s brother, expressed deep gratitude and shared poignant memories. “We all know that Tom was a huge supporter, and he’s done so many things for this city. But I truly believe he did it not for us, but for the younger kids,” said Louis, who is also an FWCS employee. He fondly recalled moments when he and his brother would read to students, sometimes swapping schools to give kids the unique experience of meeting the mayor.

The entire Henry family expressed their pride and honor in accepting the award on Tom’s behalf. Louis concluded, “We accept this proudly, and we are happy to receive it in his name, and for his family and for his children.”