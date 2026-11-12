Fort Wayne Dedicates 45-Foot Wounded Veterans Memorial in Honor of Purple Heart Recipients

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A towering new tribute to wounded military veterans now stands in Fort Wayne, honoring those who sacrificed for their country while also remembering a former mayor and his wife.

Mayor Sharon Tucker joined local veterans, military representatives, and government officials Wednesday for the dedication of The Spire: Wounded Veterans Memorial, located in the center of the newly constructed roundabout at West Main Street and Saint Francis Drive, formerly Leesburg Road.

The 45-foot monument honors military service members who have received the Purple Heart, an award presented to those wounded or killed in combat. The memorial was also dedicated in memory of the late Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and his wife, Cindy.

Designed and sculpted by artist Cary Shafer, The Spire was constructed using 111 pieces of Indiana limestone, combining intricately carved stone with custom steel ornamentation.

Wednesday’s ceremony included a presentation of colors by local veterans, remarks from Purple Heart recipients Dale Wilkinson of the U.S. Marine Corps and Ed Placencia of the U.S. Army, and a performance of Taps by Navy veteran Steve Crantz.

“Today’s dedication ceremony was a special moment that all of us in attendance will cherish,” Tucker said. “I’m proud and honored to live in a community that values veterans and the sacrifices that have been made to serve and protect. I extend my gratitude to those we have lost and pray for those who continue to provide protection today.”

Part of a $12 Million Neighborhood Improvement Project

The memorial serves as a centerpiece of the Leesburg Road Extension Project, a more than $12 million investment in Fort Wayne’s Nebraska Neighborhood.

The project was designed to improve traffic safety and connectivity by extending Leesburg Road to Jefferson Boulevard and constructing a new roundabout at West Main Street.

Other improvements include a new traffic signal at Leesburg Road and Jefferson Boulevard near SweetCars, ADA-compliant sidewalks, upgraded drainage systems, street lighting, and landscaping.

Milestone Contractors, L.P. served as the project’s contractor.

City officials say the investment is part of Fort Wayne’s ongoing commitment to improving neighborhood infrastructure. Since 2014, the city has invested more than $419 million in neighborhood infrastructure enhancements.

With its prominent location and 45-foot height, The Spire now serves as both a new Fort Wayne landmark and a permanent tribute to the sacrifices made by America’s wounded veterans.